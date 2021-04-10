J.A.M. 2021: MasterJam Outdoor Session

April is National Jazz Appreciation Month and we're ready to educate and celebrate with you one of America's true original art form, Jazz!

Jazz Music originated from the deep roots of the South and it is performed around the world today!

Join us on Saturday, April 10th as we present a FREE master guitar community class for beginner, intermediate and more advanced players covering from Jazz Chords & Scales to Cheat Sheets!

Immediately after, other instrumentalists and performers can join for a community Jazz Jam Session!!