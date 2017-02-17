J. Ronald M. York Book Signing

Artists on the Loose 1401 Williams Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Tennessee author and art gallery owner J. Ronald M. York is celebrating his new novel, "Kept in the Dark," with a signing in Chattanooga -- and the book has a local connection! 

Ron is the author of "Kept in the Dark," a new book telling a true story about discovering a shocking crime committed by his own father. His family lived in Chattanooga shortly after his father's trial.

For the very first time, Ron is opening up about a grim family secret that was kept from him until just a few years ago when he accidentally discovered a box of newspaper clippings and letters between his mother and father.

The secret? His father, a Boy Scout leader, had been locked up for sexual abuse of a child. Ron grew up knowing nothing about his father's crime, and this discovery dramatically changed his life forever. His book shines a spotlight on the struggles of a family trying to keep from falling apart while learning how to forgive and heal amid scandal.

Artists on the Loose 1401 Williams Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

