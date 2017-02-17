J. Ronald M. York Book Signing

Tennessee author and art gallery owner J. Ronald M. York is celebrating his new novel, "Kept in the Dark," with a signing in Chattanooga -- and the book has a local connection!

Ron is the author of "Kept in the Dark," a new book telling a true story about discovering a shocking crime committed by his own father. His family lived in Chattanooga shortly after his father's trial.

For the very first time, Ron is opening up about a grim family secret that was kept from him until just a few years ago when he accidentally discovered a box of newspaper clippings and letters between his mother and father.

The secret? His father, a Boy Scout leader, had been locked up for sexual abuse of a child. Ron grew up knowing nothing about his father's crime, and this discovery dramatically changed his life forever. His book shines a spotlight on the struggles of a family trying to keep from falling apart while learning how to forgive and heal amid scandal.