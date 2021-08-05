Jacob Evans w/Ariel Omarzu

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Jacob Evans w/Ariel Omarzu

Get your party pants on!

Jacob Evans will be in town Thursday, August 5, and he is bringing in the heavy hitter Ariel Omarzu, local sweetheart, on stage.

Doors 7:00PM

Cover $10

Come out and see why many people say he's the upcoming artist straight out of Savannah, GA.

As he makes his trek to California to further his already booming music career, make sure to see him on this special stop!

We are lucky to have him perform here in Chattanooga, and we are even more grateful for fans of local/regional live music.

