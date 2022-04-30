× Expand Jacob Johnson Jacob Johnson

To talk to singer/songwriter Jacob Johnson, his humble demeanor would have you believe he’s just another guy with a guitar. But listen to him sing and you’ll quickly learn that there’s something incredibly special about him. Part country crooner, part gravel-voiced troubadour, Johnson’s southern drawl hangs in the air like dripping molasses. Like Kris Kristofferson, Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings before him, he knows how to tell a story and keep the listener hanging on every word. Inspired by artists from Cash to Luke Combs, he understands the power of music and its ability to create a distinct and memorable feeling for the listener.

“When people listen to my music, I hope they can take away a feeling that makes them connect to the song the way that I do. I want them to take away a story that they can relate to an experience they have had or will have in their life,” Johnson said about his connection with an audience. “I love being on stage and being able to see them and know that they’re feeling something.”

As a youngster, the Guthrie, KY, native was inspired to learn to play guitar because a friend had started taking lessons. A small town boy with big dreams, he couldn’t have known that his parents would make a decision while he was away at camp that would send his life in a new direction. They bought him a guitar and surprised him when he returned home.

Johnson, who grew up watching his mom singing in church, quickly mastered the guitar and then taught himself to sing. It wasn’t long before he joined a performance arts program and finally made the leap to playing solo. Soon, he was being asked constantly by friends and family to bring his guitar everywhere he went. It was around campfires and at parties with friends that Johnson realized the sort of artist he wanted to be and the kinds of songs he wanted to sing. By staying true to who he is, he has been able to carve out a niche that is all his own. Whether he’s on stage or in the writing room, Johnson never forgets that the people who listen to the music are the reason behind what he does day in and day out. Because, for Jacob Johnson, music isn’t just what he does, it’s who he is.

www.jacobjohnsonmusic.com

Show at 8:00 pm, no cover, tips for the artist appreciated, BOOK ONLINE or call 423-708-8505 for show and dinner reservations.