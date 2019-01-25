After hitting the road at age 15, Jake La Botz played the streets and juke joints of New Orleans, Chicago and the Mississippi Delta. Jake has opened for the likes of Ray Charles, Etta James, Dr. John, Mavis Staples, JD McPherson, Buddy Guy, Taj Mahal, Buckwheat Zydeco, and Tony Joe White, among others. Grab a beer and join us for some great blues.
Jake La Botz
Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Friday
-
