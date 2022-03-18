Jake Lemons Bday Bash

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

It's about that time of year again! The time of year in which Jake forces you, to celebrate his birthday with local music, booing and plenty of alcohol!

Come out March 18th for some great entertainment including acoustic performance by Logan Wilson, Jake Lemon and others, a birthday roast in which you can finally tell Jake how you really feel and musical acts including Croctopuss, Sunsap, World Leaders, and Eleusis.

Is it a costume party? Every party is a costume party if you believe in yourself! Not feeling that spring halloween vibe? Wear something fancy then! We are going to bring down the house again this year, and no man, woman or child shall be sober by the end of the night!

Looking forward to seeing your faces and hearing that cacophony of boos that is so near and dear to Jake’s heart!

$15 cover-($10 if you bring the Halloween Vibes)

Acoustic Music 7-7:30

Birthday Roast 7:30-8

Bands 8:00-1:00

Info

Concerts & Live Music
423-269-7979
