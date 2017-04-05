JAM Fest 2017: Arts.Black

There is a unique synergy between Jazz and Visual Arts.

Jazzanooga is pleased to partner with UTC Art Department to host ARTS.BLACK.

ARTS.BLACK is a journal of art criticism from Black perspectives predicated on the belief that art criticism should be an accessible dialogue - a tool through which we question, celebrate, and talk back to the global world of contemporary art.

Come join us for an panel discussion featuring Jessica Lynne Co-editor/Co-Founder of Arts.Black (NYC), Tenika Dye, Director of Playback Theatre, Visual artists, Michelle Lisa Polissaint (Miami), R Josiah Golson and James McKissic (Chattanooga).

The discussion will be moderated by UTC Faculty Member and Artist, Jennifer Dano.

THIS IS A FREE EVENT AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. Refreshments will be provided.