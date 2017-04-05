JAM Fest 2017: Arts.Black

to Google Calendar - JAM Fest 2017: Arts.Black - 2017-04-05 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - JAM Fest 2017: Arts.Black - 2017-04-05 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - JAM Fest 2017: Arts.Black - 2017-04-05 18:30:00 iCalendar - JAM Fest 2017: Arts.Black - 2017-04-05 18:30:00

Jazzanooga Arts Space 431 East Martin Luther King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

There is a unique synergy between Jazz and Visual Arts.

Jazzanooga is pleased to partner with UTC Art Department to host ARTS.BLACK.

ARTS.BLACK is a journal of art criticism from Black perspectives predicated on the belief that art criticism should be an accessible dialogue - a tool through which we question, celebrate, and talk back to the global world of contemporary art.

Come join us for an panel discussion featuring Jessica Lynne Co-editor/Co-Founder of Arts.Black (NYC), Tenika Dye, Director of Playback Theatre, Visual artists, Michelle Lisa Polissaint (Miami), R Josiah Golson and James McKissic (Chattanooga).

The discussion will be moderated by UTC Faculty Member and Artist, Jennifer Dano.

THIS IS A FREE EVENT AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. Refreshments will be provided.

Info

Jazzanooga Arts Space 431 East Martin Luther King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map

Art & Exhibitions

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - JAM Fest 2017: Arts.Black - 2017-04-05 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - JAM Fest 2017: Arts.Black - 2017-04-05 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - JAM Fest 2017: Arts.Black - 2017-04-05 18:30:00 iCalendar - JAM Fest 2017: Arts.Black - 2017-04-05 18:30:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

March 17, 2017

Saturday

March 18, 2017

Sunday

March 19, 2017

Monday

March 20, 2017

Tuesday

March 21, 2017

Wednesday

March 22, 2017

Thursday

March 23, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours