JAM Fest 2017: Arts.Black

There is a unique synergy between Jazz and Visual Arts.
Jazzanooga is pleased to partner with UTC Art Department to host ARTS.BLACK.
ARTS.BLACK is a journal of art criticism from Black perspectives predicated on the belief that art criticism should be an accessible dialogue - a tool through which we question, celebrate, and talk back to the global world of contemporary art.
Come join us for an panel discussion featuring Jessica Lynne Co-editor/Co-Founder of Arts.Black (NYC), Tenika Dye, Director of Playback Theatre, Visual artists, Michelle Lisa Polissaint (Miami), R Josiah Golson and James McKissic (Chattanooga).
The discussion will be moderated by UTC Faculty Member and Artist, Jennifer Dano.
THIS IS A FREE EVENT AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. Refreshments will be provided.
Jazzanooga Arts Space 431 East Martin Luther King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map