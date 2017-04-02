JAM Fest 2017: An Evening with Judy Carmichael

National Jazz Appreciation Month (JAM) was created in 2001 to celebrate the extraordinary heritage and history of jazz for the entire month of April.

Jazz is a celebration of freedom and creativity and this year's theme celebrates women in jazz.

Jazzanooga is extremely honored to present world renowned Jazz Pianist and Singer, Judy Carmichaell!!

Join us for a memorable evening of jazz, wine and hors-d'oeuvres at Chattanooga Theatre Centre, our event space sponsor, on Sunday, April 2nd.

Grammy nominated pianist Judy Carmichael is one of the world’s leading interpreters of stride piano and swing. Count Basie nicknamed her “Stride”, acknowledging the command with which she plays this technically and physically demanding jazz piano style. Judy’s CD “I Love Being Here With You” is her first all-vocal CD, exploring her love of witty lyrics, juicy ballads and Broadway Standards.

America’s Jazz Times Magazine says: “Judy Carmichael exhibits a truly remarkable ability to channel Peggy Lee's breathy invitingness and her befogged insouciance. (She also) echoes the intense perspicacity of the solo albums of Annie Ross. In other words, she winningly blends two of the all-time finest, most intuitive jazz singers.”

2016 marked the 17th anniversary of Judy Carmichael's Jazz Inspired - Public Radio Show, the popular Podcast, SiriusXM and Public Radio Show, which Ms. Carmichael produces and hosts, talking with everyone from Tony Bennett to Seth MacFarlane about their love of jazz and how it inspires them.

She has written two books on stride piano and numerous articles on the subject of jazz. She has served on a variety of music panels at the National Endowment for the Arts spoken before the Presidentially appointed National Council on the Arts advocating for individual fellowship grants, and is one of the few jazz pianists honored as a Steinway Artist.