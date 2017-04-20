JAM Fest 2017: ICON : Tribute to Bessie Smith

She was the highest-paid black performer of her day. She earned the nickname "The Empress of the Blues." Her magnificent voice, sense of the dramatic, clarity of diction (one never missed a word of what she sang), and incomparable time and phrasing set her apart from the competition and made her appeal as much to jazz lovers as to blues lovers. She IS an ICON.

Join us as we celebrate her life featuring the brilliant voice of Neshawn Bynum Calloway as she portrays Bessie in a musical tribute!

