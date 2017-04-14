JAM Fest 2017: ICON (Tribute to Clyde Stubblefield)

Waterhouse Pavilion 850 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

He was a self taught musician from Chattanooga. He epitomized the sounds of R&B, Funk and Soul through his drum patterns. He is the most sampled drummer in the music industry.

He IS an ICON.

Join us as we celebrate the life of the late, great Clyde Stubblefield through music featuring drum performances by Darrell Kelly,Johnny E Smith, Yattie Westfield, and Jonathan Susman!!!!!

House Band under the direction of David Anthony!!

Vocals by The Voices of THECREATIVEUNDERGROUND!!

THIS IS AN EVENT YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS!!!

Cash Bar Provided!!

All proceeds benefit Jazzanooga's Youth Music Education Initiatives!

