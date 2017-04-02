JAM Fest 2017: Jazz on the Grass

Coolidge Park 1 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

April is National Jazz Appreciation Month (JAM) and we are kicking it off with a FREE community concert featuring Sweet Georgia Sound, The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Jazz Band, The Inman Street Band and Blue Groove, the jazz band ensemble of the Air National Guard Band of the South!!!

This event will be held in Coolidge Park (RAIN OR SHINE)! So bring your blankets, picnic baskets, your family and friends for a fantastic Sunday afternoon of great music!!

Coolidge Park 1 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

