JAM Fest 2017: Sunday Gospel & Soul Brunch

Jazzanooga Arts Space 431 East Martin Luther King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Come on out to our brunch and enjoy a sumptuous meal while appreciating this uplifting, soulful music on the day it was meant to be heard.

We’re talking about homemade southern cooking that will fill your stomach and inspiring music that will stir your soul.

The brunch will be catered by Dipped Fresh!

We have changed location to our space on MLK Blvd. Seating will be limited (ONLY 60 TICKETS WILL BE SOLD) and since the inception of this event, we have sold out EVERY TIME so plan to get your tickets early!!!!!

This month we are featuring Jazzanooga Director & Co-Founder, Shane Morrow!

Jazzanooga Arts Space 431 East Martin Luther King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

