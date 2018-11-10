James and the Giant Peach Jr

to Google Calendar - James and the Giant Peach Jr - 2018-11-10 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - James and the Giant Peach Jr - 2018-11-10 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - James and the Giant Peach Jr - 2018-11-10 14:00:00 iCalendar - James and the Giant Peach Jr - 2018-11-10 14:00:00

Chattanooga Christian School 3354 Charger Dr., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga Christian School (CCS) is proud to present "James and the Giant Peach Jr" as its annual Fall Musical. Based on one of Roald Dahl’s most poignantly quirky stories, James and the Giant Peach Jr is a brand new take on this "masterpeach" of a tale. Featuring a wickedly tuneful score and a witty and charming book, this adventurous musical about courage and self-discovery is destined to be a classic.

Info
Chattanooga Christian School 3354 Charger Dr., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - James and the Giant Peach Jr - 2018-11-10 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - James and the Giant Peach Jr - 2018-11-10 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - James and the Giant Peach Jr - 2018-11-10 14:00:00 iCalendar - James and the Giant Peach Jr - 2018-11-10 14:00:00
DI 15.42

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

October 17, 2018

Thursday

October 18, 2018

Friday

October 19, 2018

Saturday

October 20, 2018

Sunday

October 21, 2018

Monday

October 22, 2018

Tuesday

October 23, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours