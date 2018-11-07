Chattanooga Christian School (CCS) is proud to present "James and the Giant Peach Jr." Based on one of Roald Dahl’s most poignantly quirky stories, James and the Giant Peach Jr is a brand new take on this "masterpeach" of a tale. Featuring a wickedly tuneful score and a witty and charming book, this adventurous musical about courage and self-discovery is destined to be a classic.
James and the Giant Peach Jr
Chattanooga Christian School 3354 Charger Dr., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
