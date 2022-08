× Expand James Gregory/The GEM Theatre James Gregory

Known as both “the funniest man in America” and “the most successful comedian you’ve never heard of,” James Gregory will be bringing his home-spun comedy to The GEM on Saturday, October 15 at 7:30pm. Gregory’s delivery of common-sense wisdom, old-fashioned values, and politically incorrect humor has entertained audiences for over 25 years. Tickets are $45-$55; reserved seating available online: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35906.