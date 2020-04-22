James Leg Live Broadcast #2

say yall i've really been enjoying all these live shows everyone been doin. i hope all yall still are enjoying them too!

i'm gonna do another one myself this Wednesday the 22 from St Andrew's digs here in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2680636108848010/

I'll do some of the requests that i didn't get to last time...a few on one of the acoustic pianos here in the church building...and several electric as well...maybe i got a killer surprise lined up too... fangers crossed.

stay safe, be kind, hope to see ye Wednesday!

for anyone that can and wants to contribute to the broke-ass piano player fund, my digital hat can be greased at:

PayPal: revjamesleg@gmail.com

Vemo: @johnwesleymyers

hell yes god bless

(killer event photo by Eva Puehrer)