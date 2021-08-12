Jamie Leigh and The Classics

Thursday, August 12, 2021

8:00 PM 11:00 PM

Join us Thursday, August 12, as Jamie Leigh and The Classics come to Wanderlinger!

Show at 8:00PM, cover $7.

21+ after 9:00PM, kitchen open until 9:00PM!

From the band:

"We have 30 years of gigging experience, played on USO Tours, and toured with Major Recording artists such as Percy Sledge, and worked for major recording Labels. We are a mixture of Rock and Blues and a little Country, based out of Chattanooga TN."

