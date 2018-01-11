Jamie Quatro Book Launch

Highly Anticipated Debut Novel by Chattanooga Author Jamie Quatro

Please join Star Line Books and the Southern Lit Alliance as we host the launch of Jamie Quatro's debut novel, Fire Sermon. Jamie will be in conversation with Dr. John Grammar, Director of the Sewanee School of Letters, on Thursday evening, January 11th, beginning a 7 p.m. at the Art’s Build Building (301 E. 11th St, 37403).

Fire Sermon will be available for purchase at Star Line Books (1467 Market St) on January 9th and available for pre-order beginning the first of the year, as well as available for purchase the evening of the launch.

Jamie Quatro’s remarkable first book of stories, I Want to Show You More , published to spectacular reviews, announcing her arrival to American letters as “a writer of great originality” (New York Times Book Review). Now, with her debut novel, Fire Sermon, Quatro delivers a startlingly unique portrait of an obsession and the complexities of a marriage