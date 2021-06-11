Jamie Saylor

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Jamie Saylor

Friday nights mean burgers, beer and live music at Tremont Tavern! Don’t miss Chattanooga transplant Jamie Saylor.

“All I want when I hit the stage is to make the audience feel it.” Jamie Saylor was born at the crossroads of where all things Americana meet. Lying right smack in the middle of Fogerty and Hank, Saylor’s soulful voice with a vibrato straight out of the Appalachian hills hits you right in the gut. After over ten years in Nashville writing songs, grinding it out on the road, and singing for audiences all over America he’s found a new home in Chattanooga, TN.

“There is something about the vibe here that makes me excited to be playing music again”, said Saylor. “I’m looking forward to getting more involved in the music community here.”

Concerts & Live Music
