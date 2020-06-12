Janet Williams – The Tennessee Tramp

The Tennessee Tramp is a local favorite here in Chattanooga. Janet doesn’t hold anything back about her views on marriage, divorce, men, and women. She takes her comedy to the edge and over the top.

She’s not just the Tennessee Tramp; she’s a favorite of the Troops. She has traveled to Japan, Korea, Germany and several other countries that will never be the same. Janet has performed all over the world, but she will always be our hometown favorite.

You don’t want to miss her, she’s been watching the news, and trash TV and has lots to say about it. If you are squeamish she’s not your gal, but if you like it over the top you’ll love her as we all do.