Janet Williams – The Tennessee Tramp

to Google Calendar - Janet Williams – The Tennessee Tramp - 2020-06-12 21:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - Janet Williams – The Tennessee Tramp - 2020-06-12 21:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Janet Williams – The Tennessee Tramp - 2020-06-12 21:45:00 iCalendar - Janet Williams – The Tennessee Tramp - 2020-06-12 21:45:00

The Comedy Catch 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Janet Williams – The Tennessee Tramp

The Tennessee Tramp is a local favorite here in Chattanooga. Janet doesn’t hold anything back about her views on marriage, divorce, men, and women. She takes her comedy to the edge and over the top.

She’s not just the Tennessee Tramp; she’s a favorite of the Troops. She has traveled to Japan, Korea, Germany and several other countries that will never be the same. Janet has performed all over the world, but she will always be our hometown favorite.

You don’t want to miss her, she’s been watching the news, and trash TV and has lots to say about it. If you are squeamish she’s not your gal, but if you like it over the top you’ll love her as we all do.

Info

The Comedy Catch 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Comedy
to Google Calendar - Janet Williams – The Tennessee Tramp - 2020-06-12 21:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - Janet Williams – The Tennessee Tramp - 2020-06-12 21:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Janet Williams – The Tennessee Tramp - 2020-06-12 21:45:00 iCalendar - Janet Williams – The Tennessee Tramp - 2020-06-12 21:45:00
newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

June 9, 2020

Wednesday

June 10, 2020

Thursday

June 11, 2020

Friday

June 12, 2020

Saturday

June 13, 2020

Sunday

June 14, 2020

Monday

June 15, 2020

  • Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning

    -

    Online

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse