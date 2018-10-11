Janet Williams
The Comedy Catch 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Wednesday
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
-
Concerts & Live MusicJazz in the Lounge
-
Concerts & Live MusicPriscilla & Little Rickee
-
Education & LearningCreative Journaling 101
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicWine Wednesday with Matt Downer
-
Thursday
-
Education & LearningThe Marketing Strategy Development Series, Part 1: S.W.O.T. Analysis
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCat Man Smothers
-
This & ThatFree Tai Chi classes
-
Concerts & Live MusicIngrid Woode
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Food & Drink Theater & DanceFood truck Friday's, Chattanooga Ballet Fall Performance
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Education & LearningBeginner Macrame: Wall Hanging
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJason Lyles
-
Saturday
-
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatNancy Maclellan Vive-K Challenge for ALS
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & FairsRock City’s Rocktoberfest
-
Festivals & FairsPrater’s Mill Country Fair
-
Festivals & Fairs17th Annual Oktoberfest
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & FairsRock City’s Rocktoberfest
-
Festivals & FairsPrater’s Mill Country Fair
-
Festivals & Fairs17th Annual Oktoberfest
-
Concerts & Live MusicBrooks Hubbard
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Monday
-
Education & LearningThe Head Examined with Catherine Kehoe Session II
-
Education & LearningUnderstanding Medicare: Q & A Session
-
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatAutumn Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningThe Head Examined with Catherine Kehoe Session II
-
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
-
Education & Learning“Compelled to Stay in Slavery” Lecture
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal