Janice Schmidt Trunk Show
River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicAll Star Jam
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic Night with Jonathan Wimpee
-
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Harris
-
-
Comedy Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic at The Spot
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsSeeking
-
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsJanice Schmidt Trunk Show
-
Concerts & Live MusicBrandon Giaccone, Kimi Carter, D.L. Yancey II
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live MusicGene Ingram, Midnight Promise, Jamal Traub
Saturday
-
Education & Learning Home & Garden This & ThatWreath and centerpiece workshop
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsJanice Schmidt Trunk Show
-
MarketsFarmer’s Market
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicMountain Creek House Fire
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIntroduction to Paper Cutting
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicSpinster
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Theater & DanceBeauty and The Beast
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicNeedtobreathe – All The Feels Tour
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
-
Art & ExhibitionsSeeking
-
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningThe Chattery presents "Mindset Mojo for Happiness in 2018"
-
-
Education & LearningThe Chattery Presents "Mindset Mojo for Happiness in 2018"
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Concerts & Live Music MarketsHoliday Market in Miller Plaza
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal
-
Education & Learning Health & WellnessThe Chattery Presents "Gifts, Pampering & Fun!"
-