January Fairy Garden Class

Signal Mtn. Nursery 1100 Hubbard Rd., Town of Signal Mountain, Tennessee 37377

January Fairy Garden Class

Saturday, January 27th at 10:00am

Cost: $29.99

Come build a magical miniature world of your own...

Our popular Fairy Garden class is back!

The cost of the class includes everything you need to build your garden: container, soil, rocks, moss, and three plants. Other accessories are available at additional cost.

Great for all ages! (Children should have parental supervision)

Because space is limited, we encourage you to pre-register in store or by calling 423-886-3174.

We hope to see you there!

