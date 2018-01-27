January Fairy Garden Class
Saturday, January 27th at 10:00am
Cost: $29.99
Come build a magical miniature world of your own...
Our popular Fairy Garden class is back!
The cost of the class includes everything you need to build your garden: container, soil, rocks, moss, and three plants. Other accessories are available at additional cost.
Great for all ages! (Children should have parental supervision)
Because space is limited, we encourage you to pre-register in store or by calling 423-886-3174.
We hope to see you there!