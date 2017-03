Join us Friday March 24th for our first ever Japa Mala bead workshop and party hosted at Toes Yoga!

Stringing mala beads is a beautiful devotional meditation to One's Highest Self , and to The Universal Creator.

This event will be an informal workshop. Participants will learn how to string Mala Beads, and learn how to make them into a sacred item used for meditation.

Please RSVP by March 20th if possible to assure that sufficient materials can be provided.