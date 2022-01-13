Jason Kane & The Jive with The Cosmic Twelve

× Expand JASON KANE AND THE JIVE HIGH VOLTAGE ROCK N ROLL

January 13th, 2022

8:00 PM to 11:00 PM

$10.00

21+

A separation from the standard, run-of-the-mill music outfits of the current age, Jason Kane & The Jive have established themselves as one of the premier powerhouse acts breathing new life into Rock n’ Roll. Hailing from San Antonio, TX, their sound is a mixture of fragments rooted in Funk, Blues, and Soul silhouetted against a Rock backdrop that combines to form a distinct piece of ear candy to be enjoyed by all walks of life. And if that isn’t enough, the band’s energetic stage presence gives on-lookers an experience that when it’s all said and done, will leave them with open jaws and a yearning desire for more.

Special guests: From Chattanooga, The Cosmic Twelve and their very own cosmic twist on Rock'n Roll. Catch these Spacecowboys docking their ship, "The Pearly Blue" to kick off this mix of *HIGH VOLTAGE BOOGIE ROCK* and *HEAVY COSMIC ROCK* in a Rock'n Roll filled night! This is the Thisty Thursday night you've been waiting for! see y'all there.