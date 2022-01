× Expand wanderlinger brewing jason kane

Join us for a night of High Voltage Boogie Rock N Roll! Featuring Jason Kane & the Jive with The Cosmic Twelve.

https://jasonkaneandthejive.bandcamp.com/album/jason-kane-the-jive

Tickets at the door $10.00, ages 21+

Taproom opens at 4pm, so come enjoy happy hour, dinner and hang around for the show!