Jason Lyles is bringing his high-energy acoustic show to the patio. He delivers an upbeat, caffeine-charged blend of power pop, alternative and roots rock style. Join us for a good time, and don’t be surprised when he plays your favorite 80s pop or 90s alt rock cover.

We’ll also be serving your favorite Wine Wednesday specials including: $3 glasses of house wine, $5 pimento cheese and pita, smoked salmon dip or hummus and half price select bottles of wine.

Join us for sips, dips and live music on the patio!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.