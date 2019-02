Performing all your favorite tracks and present the new album "The Undersea Acoustic Spree." The album will be available on limited edition CD and collectible download cards with album art, as well as from all your favorite streaming services.

Jason Lyles and the Legitimizers are a fusion of Powerpop, Americana, Folk Rock, and Alt Rock featuring Jason's songwriting brought to life with guitar, cello, mandolin, percussion, and vocal layers.

Venue is ages 21+ after 8pm. This is a FREE show