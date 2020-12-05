Jason Lyles Duo Show

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Join us for a special night of music as we celebrate the release of "Chameleana," the latest album from Chattanooga's Jason Lyles. Joining Jason on stage will be cellist Hannah Kuhn, who performs on the record as well as in Jason's band.

Chameleana merch will be available.

Jason Lyles is a Chattanooga, TN singer-songwriter who delivers an upbeat, caffeine-charged blend of powerpop, alternative, Americana, folk rock, and rock styles. His shows feature strong vocals and rhythmic acoustic guitar, crafty songwriting, and a knack for breaking out your favorite 80s pop or 90s alt rock cover.

Concerts & Live Music
