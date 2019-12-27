Jason Lyles

to Google Calendar - Jason Lyles - 2019-12-27 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jason Lyles - 2019-12-27 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jason Lyles - 2019-12-27 21:00:00 iCalendar - Jason Lyles - 2019-12-27 21:00:00

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Jason Lyles is a Chattanooga singer-songwriter who delivers an upbeat, caffeine-charged blend of powerpop, alternative, Americana and roots rock styles. His shows feature strong vocals and rhythmic acoustic guitar, crafty songwriting, and a knack for breaking out your favorite 80s pop or 90s alt rock cover.

Info

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
4237088500
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Jason Lyles - 2019-12-27 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jason Lyles - 2019-12-27 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jason Lyles - 2019-12-27 21:00:00 iCalendar - Jason Lyles - 2019-12-27 21:00:00
DI 16.49

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

December 5, 2019

Sorry, no events.

Friday

December 6, 2019

Saturday

December 7, 2019

Sunday

December 8, 2019

Monday

December 9, 2019

Tuesday

December 10, 2019

Wednesday

December 11, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours