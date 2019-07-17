Join Posternack Productions on Wednesday, July 17 from 8:00 - 10:00 pm at The Spot for a night of good music and community support! Singer-songwriter Jason Lyles will be performing, and 20% of the proceeds will go towards the Helping Hands Community Pantry.

Jason Lyles is a singer-songwriter and recording artist who has been a favorite on the Chattanooga/north Georgia music scene since 2003, Jason delivers an upbeat, caffeine-charged blend of power-pop, alternative, and roots rock styles. His shows feature strong vocals and rhythmic guitar, crafty songwriting, and a knack for breaking out your favorite 80s pop or 90s alt rock cover.

Grab your favorite singing/dancing partner and meet us there!