An evening of Vocal and Instrumental Jazz

Coffee and Dessert, Cash Bar

SILENT AUCTION!!! 20 EXCITING ITEMS, including these:

basket of fresh, home-made goodies!

Chattanooga Theater Center tickets!

Chattanooga Symphony and Opera tickets!

basket of fine wines!

Chattanooga Aquarium tickets!

Chattanooga Bach Choir tickets!

and -- ta da! -- a Disney Vacation!!

ADULT TICKET $50, held at door

For tickets, click HERE .