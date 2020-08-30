Jazz Benefit with the Jim Crumble Trio

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Jazz Benefit with the Jim Crumble Trio

We are delighted beyond measure to present three of the region’s finest jazz musicians in welcoming jazz back to Barking Legs. Drummer extraordinaire Jim Crumble will be joined by Robert Crabtree on keyboard and David Schwab on bass in the our socially distanced garden setting for an early Sunday evening of jazz.

The musicians have volunteered their time and talents, and all funds raised will go towards artist fees as we resume Wednesday Jazz Online in September.

Bring your mask and your lawn chair as we kick off Jazz (Is Back) at Barking Legs!

Purchase tickets in advance at http://our.show/barkinglegs/58431

Info

