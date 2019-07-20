Jazz Cabaret Summer Series

I'm Jazzed in Chattanooga: presenting a new, and exciting jazz cabaret series once a month during the months of July, August, and September with top jazz artists and musicians to entertain you!

Julie Dexter will be performing with the exeptional Tom Woods jazz trio. Julie is a world renowned, award winning, British singer, songwriter and producer, considered by many to be one of the most influential female vocalists of our generation. Having shared the spotlight with a host of cutting-edge artists, including Mint Condition, Caron Wheeler, Jill Scott, Lalah Hathaway, Omar, Ledisi, Doug Carn, Third World and Maxi Priest to name a few, Julie not only holds up her own with them but has been praised and respected by them too.

Influenced by legends such as Nancy Wilson, Abbey Lincoln, and Bob Marley, as well as popular icons Omar and Sade, Julie takes classic soul to the heart of Artistry. Fans and critics across the globe have followed her journey through the circles of Jazz, Broken-Beat, Bossa-Nova, Reggae, Afro-Beat and Soul and she was recently honored at the Black Women in Jazz Awards with the Afro Caribbean Soul of Jazz Award. This is a Don't Miss Show!

Julie Dexter performing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hHKDhINKkdo

Full Bar and Appetizers - 1 drink included with ticket.

Doors Open 7:30 pm / Adults only

Dress to impress: Jazzy Chic (Please no shorts, t-shirts, or flip flops)