Southern Adventist University’s Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Ken Parsons, will present a concert on Saturday, April 23, at 9 p.m. in Ackerman Auditorium on Southern’s campus. The performance will salute Charles Mingus, a jazz legend whose 100th birthday would have been April 22. All are welcome to attend free of charge. For more information call 423.236.2880 or visit southern.edu/musicevents.