Jazzanooga Presents: The Sounds of Freedom

February is Black History Month and it is important to reflect and think about the progression and positive strides our country has made.

The civil rights movement used freedom songs to spread their message, adapting folk and pop tunes with contemporary topical lyrics, or writing new songs addressing social injustice in general, and injustice for African-Americans in particular.

Join us as we celebrate wtih music, The Sounds of Freedom featuring THECREATIVEUNDERGROUND, Jazzanooga Co-Founder/Director, Shane Morrow, The Jazzanooga Youth All Stars, and more.

DOORS OPEN AT 4:30PM...SEATING IS LIMITED..

WE WELCOME YOUR DONATIONS