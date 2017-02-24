JAZZ:The Next Generation Project feat. Seaux Chill

Jazzanooga Arts Space 431 East Martin Luther King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Jazz Music is impeccable and unexplainable. It has been in a constant state of change since the day it was born. Join Jazzanooga as we provide our young, talented and aspiring artists performance opportunities and experience the elements and ideas from the jazz tradition within their frameworks.

We are proud to present: Seaux Chill!!

DOORS OPEN AT 7:30PM..SEATING IS LIMITED...

TICKET ADMISSION ONLY $15.00!

Nabil Ince, stage name Seaux Chill, is an artist originally from Columbia, MD who has been in the Chattanooga area for the past few years. Piano is his first love, playing since he was 6 years old. However, Nabil also loves producing music, composing melodies, and writing poetry/hip-hop.

He is currently working on his undergrad in music at Covenant College and functioning as the Assistant Program Director for a children’s music ed non-profit called East Lake Expression Engine.

