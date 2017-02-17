JAZZ:The Next Generation Project feat. Swayyvo Morton

to Google Calendar - JAZZ:The Next Generation Project feat. Swayyvo Morton - 2017-02-17 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - JAZZ:The Next Generation Project feat. Swayyvo Morton - 2017-02-17 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - JAZZ:The Next Generation Project feat. Swayyvo Morton - 2017-02-17 19:30:00 iCalendar - JAZZ:The Next Generation Project feat. Swayyvo Morton - 2017-02-17 19:30:00

Jazzanooga Arts Space 431 East Martin Luther King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Jazz Music is impeccable and unexplainable. It has been in a constant state of change since the day it was born. Join Jazzanooga as we provide our young, talented and aspiring artists performance opportunities and experience the elements and ideas from the jazz tradition within their frameworks.

We are proud to present: Swayyvo Morton!

DOORS OPEN AT 7:30PM...SEATING IS LIMITED...

TICKET ADMISSION ONLINE ONLY $15.00!!

Swayyvo is a rapper, performer, producer, and musician (Piano and Saxophone) who started creating music at the young age of 12. Swayyvo has been on many stages showcasing his talent for 7 years before finally becoming a producer, writer, and artist for the killinthastreetz (KTS) brand. Swayyvo has collaborated with many artists inside and out of his city.

While being affiliated with KTS, Swayyvo also manages his own brand known as NoCheckNoRespect or NCNR where he took on the producer name (Swayyvohimself) creating music for various artists. Swayyvo currently resides in his hometown Chattanooga, TN.

Info

Jazzanooga Arts Space 431 East Martin Luther King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - JAZZ:The Next Generation Project feat. Swayyvo Morton - 2017-02-17 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - JAZZ:The Next Generation Project feat. Swayyvo Morton - 2017-02-17 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - JAZZ:The Next Generation Project feat. Swayyvo Morton - 2017-02-17 19:30:00 iCalendar - JAZZ:The Next Generation Project feat. Swayyvo Morton - 2017-02-17 19:30:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Tuesday

January 31, 2017

Wednesday

February 1, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours