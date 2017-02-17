JAZZ:The Next Generation Project feat. Swayyvo Morton

Jazz Music is impeccable and unexplainable. It has been in a constant state of change since the day it was born. Join Jazzanooga as we provide our young, talented and aspiring artists performance opportunities and experience the elements and ideas from the jazz tradition within their frameworks.

We are proud to present: Swayyvo Morton!

DOORS OPEN AT 7:30PM...SEATING IS LIMITED...

TICKET ADMISSION ONLINE ONLY $15.00!!

Swayyvo is a rapper, performer, producer, and musician (Piano and Saxophone) who started creating music at the young age of 12. Swayyvo has been on many stages showcasing his talent for 7 years before finally becoming a producer, writer, and artist for the killinthastreetz (KTS) brand. Swayyvo has collaborated with many artists inside and out of his city.

While being affiliated with KTS, Swayyvo also manages his own brand known as NoCheckNoRespect or NCNR where he took on the producer name (Swayyvohimself) creating music for various artists. Swayyvo currently resides in his hometown Chattanooga, TN.