JEET

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

TREMONT PARTY!!!

This is a CANNED FOOD DRIVE to benefit the Chattanooga Food Bank. Help us feed those in need. We raised 65 lbs last Tremont show. We want to at least bring in double that. Bless y'all in advance. -JEET

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
423-266-1966
