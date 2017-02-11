Jeff Poppen (the Barefoot Farmer)

at

Sequatchie Cove Farm

Saturday - February 11th 2017

Jeff will lead a discussion and farm walk on his way of biodynamic farming and gardening

Starts at 1:00 till 4:30 central time

WHAT: ​Jeff will talk about - Farming and Gardening - from the heart and give you lots of thoughts and tips from his life as a farmer - how he does it - what he does- why he does it - and why you should do it to. Jeff is a Great Teacher and if you want to get started farming or gardening or want to take it the Next Level - you will want to be at this workshop. You will also have a chance to see and hear how we do things at Sequatchie Cove Farm

WHO: ​Jeff Poppen ​- ​http://barefootfarmer.com/​ one of the foremost biodynamic farmer’s in the region. Jeff has authored several books, and is a widely sought after speaker and has hosted many conferences and workshops on Biodynamics. He has been farming and growing vegetables for many years and makes growing accessible to everyone. This will be an unique opportunity to learn about Biodynamic gardening, farming, soil, plants, animals, or life on a farm here at Sequatchie Cove Farm.

WHY​: If you farm or want to farm -​ If ​you have been wondering what does Biodynamic Agriculture means --​ if ​you have questions about gardening or​ if ​you just want to walk around Sequatchie Cove Farm with Jeff Poppen, the Keener’s and other farmers and learn what farmers talk about in February - this is your chance -------Biodynamic agriculture https://www.biodynamics.com/​ is a farming method first taught to farmers by Rudolf Steiner http://www.anthroposophy.org/​ in the 1920’s. It aims to treat the farm as a living system that interacts with the environment, to build healthy, living soil and to produce food that nourishes and tastes delicious. Want to learn more?

WOW​: ​The whole event is free and open to all with an interest in gardening, farming, or just wondering what biodynamics is all about: (Donations will be appreciated to help make the whole thing work) This is a unique opportunity to learn from the best - you will want to be here for it this Saturday. Jeff does lots of farm consulting and has helped many folks start up their dream farm - if you would like him to come to your farm this would be a great time to get that started