Jeff Ward

to

Trish's Sports Bar 4762 4762 HWY 58, Suite 116, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

We wanna welcome to the stage for the first time, Jeff Ward! He will be playing Tuesday the 27th, 7pm to close! Let's show him some love!

"When you're here, you are family."

Concerts & Live Music
