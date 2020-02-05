Jeffrey Blount: "The Emancipation of Evan Walls"

Southern Lit Alliance, in partnership with the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, welcomes Jeffrey Blount to discuss his novel, The Emancipation of Evan Walls, and the issues of racism and social injustice that the book is concerned with.

This event, a part of the South Bound Lecture Series, will take place Wednesday, February 5, at 6:00 pm at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center (200 E ML King Bld, Chattanooga, TN 37403). The event is sponsored by The Benwood Foundation.

Admission to the event is free, but reservations are requested and can be made through https://www.southernlitalliance.org/jeffrey-blount.