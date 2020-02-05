Jeffrey Blount: "The Emancipation of Evan Walls"

Google Calendar - Jeffrey Blount: "The Emancipation of Evan Walls" - 2020-02-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jeffrey Blount: "The Emancipation of Evan Walls" - 2020-02-05 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jeffrey Blount: "The Emancipation of Evan Walls" - 2020-02-05 18:00:00 iCalendar - Jeffrey Blount: "The Emancipation of Evan Walls" - 2020-02-05 18:00:00

Bessie Smith Cultural Center 200 East M L King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Southern Lit Alliance, in partnership with the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, welcomes Jeffrey Blount to discuss his novel, The Emancipation of Evan Walls, and the issues of racism and social injustice that the book is concerned with.

This event, a part of the South Bound Lecture Series, will take place Wednesday, February 5, at 6:00 pm at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center (200 E ML King Bld, Chattanooga, TN 37403). The event is sponsored by The Benwood Foundation.

Admission to the event is free, but reservations are requested and can be made through https://www.southernlitalliance.org/jeffrey-blount.

Info

Bessie Smith Cultural Center 200 East M L King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
Talks & Readings
Google Calendar - Jeffrey Blount: "The Emancipation of Evan Walls" - 2020-02-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jeffrey Blount: "The Emancipation of Evan Walls" - 2020-02-05 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jeffrey Blount: "The Emancipation of Evan Walls" - 2020-02-05 18:00:00 iCalendar - Jeffrey Blount: "The Emancipation of Evan Walls" - 2020-02-05 18:00:00
DI 17.02

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

January 15, 2020

Thursday

January 16, 2020

Friday

January 17, 2020

Saturday

January 18, 2020

Sunday

January 19, 2020

Monday

January 20, 2020

Tuesday

January 21, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours