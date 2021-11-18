Jennifer Daniels Neal

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Chattanooga Song Circle and Barking Legs Theater again team up for a live, safe, concert in the theater. Tickets are $12.50 advance or $15 at the door. All proceeds go to the artist with a portion to Barking Legs.

It’s been several years since Jennifer Daniels last performed at Barking Legs, and she’s always been a favorite. We’re delighted that CSC has given us the chance to experience her magic again.

“Jennifer's sound wanders from alt-country to haunting folk/rock, delivering her poetry with an urgency to match its message.” Paste Magazine

"The South that Jennifer writes of is the William Faulkner and Flannery O'Conner South. Darkly romantic, hot and humid, haunted and gothic. This is music that seems to have grown slowly from some rich, dark soil."

The Performing Songwriter - Top 12 DIY Releases

Though Jennifer Daniels has spent over twenty years touring, she belongs to you, Chattanooga! A n award-winning write, performer, and teaching artist out of Lookout Mountain, GA, Jennifer delivers rich concert experiences full of laughter and friendly banter. Jenn and husband, Jeff Neal (electric guitar and mandolin player), have released nine albums, a picture book, and a novel. They raise boy/girl twins (now in middle school) and a hundred-pound tongue inside a black lab named Ziggy.

Tickets are $15 advance, $20 at the door. GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!

