Jenny Zigrino Live at JJ's Bohemia

Cut-Throat Comedy

Wednesday July 14th

Door at 8. Show at 9.

$15

Cut-Throat Comedy Welcomes Comedian Jenny Zigrino (Conan, Comedy Central, IFC) to JJ's Bohemia for a knockout night of standup comedy. 21+ Non-Smoking Show. Tickets available at cutthroatcomedy.eventbrite.com