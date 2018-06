Make your Thursday feel like a Friday with Sangria Flight Night at 1885 Grill! Enjoy your favorite southern coastal dishes, sip seasonal sangria and listen to the sounds of Jerry Fordham on the patio. A one- man band, Jerry Fordham plays guitar, saxophone, flute, fiddle, keyboard and harmonica, all while singing along!

It’s a Thursday evening you won’t want to miss! See you on the patio!

*All music weather permitting