Jerry Fordham

Jerry has played up to 254 events per. year. Born and raised in Louisiana, his travels in music have taken him to 49 states and 6 countries in Europe. Okay that's the end of the third person part.

I was exposed to a "GUMBO" of styles. Over the years I added more tools of the trade starting on GUITAR then adding,SAXOPHONES,FIDDLE,FLUTE,KEYBOARDS and HARMONICA. In 2002 I started playing solo gigs professionally. I have always loved the electronics involved in music and have merged these into my performance.

I am able to switch to another instrument (at the press of a pedal} such as lead guitar,flute,sax or fiddle while the rhythm is played by the pedal. When you hire me at your event you will know I have worked at what I do and love my work. Plenty of references upon request.

Thank you very much for taking your time to read this.