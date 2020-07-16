Jerry Fordham

Your Pie 1919 Gunbarrel Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Jerry Fordham

Jerry has played up to 254 events per. year. Born and raised in Louisiana, his travels in music have taken him to 49 states and 6 countries in Europe. Okay that's the end of the third person part.

I was exposed to a "GUMBO" of styles. Over the years I added more tools of the trade starting on GUITAR then adding,SAXOPHONES,FIDDLE,FLUTE,KEYBOARDS and HARMONICA. In 2002 I started playing solo gigs professionally. I have always loved the electronics involved in music and have merged these into my performance.

I am able to switch to another instrument (at the press of a pedal} such as lead guitar,flute,sax or fiddle while the rhythm is played by the pedal. When you hire me at your event you will know I have worked at what I do and love my work. Plenty of references upon request.

Thank you very much for taking your time to read this.

