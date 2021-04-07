Jerry Fordham

Trish's Sports Bar 4762 4762 HWY 58, Suite 116, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Live music from Jerry Fordman! Starting at 6, no cover charge!

Have a Cold beer, and let the good times roll!

"Where when you're here, you are family"

Concerts & Live Music
to
