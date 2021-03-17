Jerry Fordman
Come and celebrate St. Patrick's Day with some live music from Jerry Fordman! Starting at 6, no cover charge!
Have a Cold beer, and let the good times roll!
"Where when you're here, you are family"
to
Trish's Sports Bar 4762 4762 HWY 58, Suite 116, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
Jerry Fordman
Come and celebrate St. Patrick's Day with some live music from Jerry Fordman! Starting at 6, no cover charge!
Have a Cold beer, and let the good times roll!
"Where when you're here, you are family"
Concerts & Live MusicJerry Fordman
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningOn-Line Painting Critiques with Mia Bergeron
-
Education & LearningGetting Affairs In Order and You Can't Make this Stuff Up!
-
Concerts & Live MusicCourtney Daly
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBeginner Embroidery: Cocktail Tea Towels
-
Charity & FundraisersAmerican Red Cross Virtual Open House
-
Education & Learning Home & GardenHome Organizing 101
-
Concerts & Live MusicDance Party
-
Art & ExhibitionsBrushes and Brunch
-
Charity & FundraisersDrives for Lives Golf Tournament
-
This & ThatOoltewah Cruise In & Bike Night
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Education & LearningAt Face Value: Drawing Faces Part II
-
© 2021 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.