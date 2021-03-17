Jerry Fordman

to

Trish's Sports Bar 4762 4762 HWY 58, Suite 116, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Come and celebrate St. Patrick's Day with some live music from Jerry Fordman! Starting at 6, no cover charge!

Have a Cold beer, and let the good times roll!

"Where when you're here, you are family"

Info

Concerts & Live Music
to
