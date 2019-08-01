Come celebrate Jerry Garcia's 77th Birthday with 3 Sets of the Soul, Folk-N-Weirdgrass of The Other Brothers performing music from all facets of Garcia's life.
Jerry Garcia's Birthday Bash w/ The Other Brothers
JJ's Bohemia 231 East Martin Luther King Boulevard , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Kids & FamilyInsideOut Land
-
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicGino Fanelli
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicAmber Fults
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsFirst Friday Open House
-
Art & ExhibitionsArts Meow & More
-
Saturday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Kids & Family SportsSuperhero Sprint
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicUp the Dose
-
-
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
-
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatSummer Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn