Jersey Boys

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

“TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE!” raves the New York Post for JERSEY BOYS, the 2006 Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award®-winning Best Musical about Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Four Seasons: Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi.

This is the true story of how four blue-collar kids became one of the greatest successes in pop music history. They wrote their own songs, invented their own sounds and sold 175 million records worldwide – all before they were 30! JERSEY BOYS features their hit songs “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Rag Doll,” “Oh What a Night” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”

“THE CROWD GOES WILD!” cheers The New York Times. The JERSEY BOYS creative team comprises two-time Tony Award®-winning director Des McAnuff, book writers Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, composer Bob Gaudio, lyricist Bob Crewe and choreography by Sergio Trujillo

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Theater & Dance
